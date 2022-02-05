Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($76.18) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.56 ($70.29).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €48.75 ($54.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.03 and its 200 day moving average is €52.93.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.