Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a PE ratio of -268.44. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

