Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.40. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 14,270 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

