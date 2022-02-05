Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 145,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 144,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

