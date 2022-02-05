Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Critical Survey

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $207.36 million 0.36 $90,000.00 N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies $2.77 million 14.28 -$11.92 million ($1.64) -2.90

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies -350.25% -51.35% -46.05%

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment consists of work on an existing vessel. Conrad Industries was founded by John Parker Conrad in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, LA.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

