Vikram Mehta Sells 1,844 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.