ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ViewRay were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ViewRay by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 599,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 223.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 391,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

