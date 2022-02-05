Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $280,000 in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Flora Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

FLGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

