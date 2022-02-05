Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.