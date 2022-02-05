Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $292,000 Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,720,000 after acquiring an additional 102,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.