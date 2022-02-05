Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 65.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

