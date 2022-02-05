Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 524 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

