Viavi Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,138 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,713% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.03 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.