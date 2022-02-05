Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.50. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 17,591 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

