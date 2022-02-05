Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Lowered by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,656 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 4.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.34% of Verra Mobility worth $32,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 1,023,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.