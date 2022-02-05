Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $38,000.88 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.58. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

