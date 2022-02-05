Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,391.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.