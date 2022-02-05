Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.24

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

