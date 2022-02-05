VeChain (VET) Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 13% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $286.59 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008756 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

