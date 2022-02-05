Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

