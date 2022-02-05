Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

