Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

