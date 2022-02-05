Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,364,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 103,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

