Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,610 shares of company stock worth $1,856,180 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

