USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $134.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

