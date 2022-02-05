US Bancorp DE Sells 584 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

