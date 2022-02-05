US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

