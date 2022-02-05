US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

