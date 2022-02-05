US Bancorp DE Has $353,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 728.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 218,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

