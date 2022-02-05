US Bancorp DE Buys 402 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,451,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 116,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

