Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $9,114,130.21 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 123.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

