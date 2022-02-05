Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $9,114,130.21 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 123.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
