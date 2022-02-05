UnMarshal Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $794,167.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

