Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

U stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

