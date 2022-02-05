Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Up 4.9%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.83. Approximately 1,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

