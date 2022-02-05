United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Shares Up 38.6%

Shares of United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) shot up 38.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 367,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 101,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG)

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Resource Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Resource Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.