United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $265.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

