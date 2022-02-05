Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,029,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $589,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,422. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

