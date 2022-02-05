Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

ULBI remained flat at $$5.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

