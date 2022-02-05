Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Acquires £146.80 in Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,936 ($39.47) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($197.36).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,998 ($40.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($45.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,115.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Several brokerages have commented on ULE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($36.89).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

