UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UKCM opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.13) on Friday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.79 ($1.17). The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.65.

UKCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

