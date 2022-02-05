UBS Group Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €56.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.