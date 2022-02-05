UBS Group Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.95.

COP opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

