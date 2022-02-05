UBS Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $170.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $170.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

