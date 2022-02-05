Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 22nd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE:UI opened at $236.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.