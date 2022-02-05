Ubiquiti Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $236.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $303.98. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

