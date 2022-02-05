Ubex Achieves Market Capitalization of $732,390.82 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $732,390.82 and $194,393.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

