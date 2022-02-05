Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

