Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

