Typhoon Network (TYPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,927.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $367,574.91 and $5,927.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.