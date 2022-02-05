Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,325 shares of company stock worth $429,724. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

